Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) should be able to improve margins and drive share growth over the next year or so, according to RBC Capital Markets.

“Many bears of Danone cite its exposure to unattractive markets. We shared this view, but had never investigated properly,” the bank’s analysts said. “Having done so, we've changed our mind. Danone’s portfolio is nowhere near as challenged as we anticipated … it even comes out ahead of Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY).”

To be sure, the analysts clarified that there are “few better operators than Nestlé” and the group is far from calling Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) a superior pick. Instead, the team was keen to highlight that the risks to Danone are likely overstated, creating an opportunity for investors. As such, the team upgraded the stock to Buy from a prior Hold-equivalent rating.

“This may seem like a big jump … it is a big jump, which we think is justified by our work around the nature of the markets in which Danone operates and their suitability for a brand orientated margin reset approach,” the team explained. “We think investors are unduly downbeat about Danone's categories and markets, as evidenced by its dismal share price performance. But we do believe that if Danone continues to deliver financial performance in line with investors' expectations and management continues to execute competently the time will come.”

Paris-listed shares of the French food products company rose 1.55% on Monday.

