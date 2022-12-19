Recon awarded RMB1.31M contract to provide gas flares for oil and gas fields

Dec. 19, 2022 9:04 AM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) announced that a mainland China variable interest entity's subsidiary, Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology was awarded a new RMB1.31M ($0.19M) contract to provide gas flares for oil and gas fields operated by a leading China oil and gas company in the Northwestern Qinghai province.
  • In total, Beijing BHD has generated RMB8.50M ($1.22M) in revenue from awarded bids and contracts for heating furnaces and related accessories since July 2022.
  • Pursuant to the contract, the equipment to be supplied by Beijing BHD will be mainly used to manage volatile organic compounds, or organic chemicals that have a high vapor pressure at room temperature.
  • Shares are trading down 4.39% premarket.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.