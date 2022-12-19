Recon awarded RMB1.31M contract to provide gas flares for oil and gas fields
Dec. 19, 2022 9:04 AM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) announced that a mainland China variable interest entity's subsidiary, Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology was awarded a new RMB1.31M ($0.19M) contract to provide gas flares for oil and gas fields operated by a leading China oil and gas company in the Northwestern Qinghai province.
- In total, Beijing BHD has generated RMB8.50M ($1.22M) in revenue from awarded bids and contracts for heating furnaces and related accessories since July 2022.
- Pursuant to the contract, the equipment to be supplied by Beijing BHD will be mainly used to manage volatile organic compounds, or organic chemicals that have a high vapor pressure at room temperature.
- Shares are trading down 4.39% premarket.
