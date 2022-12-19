Assembly Biosciences surges 19% on positive data from two trials to treat hepatitis B virus

Dec. 19, 2022 9:07 AM ETAssembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Hepatitis B virus

Artur Plawgo

  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) is trading ~19% higher premarket after it announced positive data from two ongoing studies of its investigational hepatitis B virus (HBV) inhibitors, a Phase 1b clinical study of ABI-H3733 and a Phase 1a clinical study of ABI-4334.
  • The company said in an initial ABI-H3733 dosage of 50 mg in 28-day six of eight HBV patients on treatment reached lower limit of quantification for HBV DNA by day 21 and patients showed a mean reduction of 3.1 logs in plasma HBV DNA.
  • Another study with an initial ABI-4334 single-dose 30 mg cohort demonstrated pharmacokinetic profile supportive of once-daily oral dosing.
  • The company expects study data from 100 mg cohorts, which is ongoing, for both studies in Q1 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.