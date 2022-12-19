Assembly Biosciences surges 19% on positive data from two trials to treat hepatitis B virus
Dec. 19, 2022 9:07 AM ETAssembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) is trading ~19% higher premarket after it announced positive data from two ongoing studies of its investigational hepatitis B virus (HBV) inhibitors, a Phase 1b clinical study of ABI-H3733 and a Phase 1a clinical study of ABI-4334.
- The company said in an initial ABI-H3733 dosage of 50 mg in 28-day six of eight HBV patients on treatment reached lower limit of quantification for HBV DNA by day 21 and patients showed a mean reduction of 3.1 logs in plasma HBV DNA.
- Another study with an initial ABI-4334 single-dose 30 mg cohort demonstrated pharmacokinetic profile supportive of once-daily oral dosing.
- The company expects study data from 100 mg cohorts, which is ongoing, for both studies in Q1 2023.
Comments