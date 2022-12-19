Ucore Rare Metals ups private placement to $4.2M

Dec. 19, 2022 9:09 AM ETUcore Rare Metals, Inc. (UURAD), UURAF, UCU:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Ucore Rare Metals (OTCQX:UURAF) on Monday announced that its plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of about 3.1 million units for $2 million.
  • The company said it has received subscription agreements for in excess of $4.2 million and it intends to increase the size of the offering and accept additional orders.
  • Ucore said it renegotiated the terms of certain debt agreements with Orca Holdings.
  • The company also said it has received a copy of a statement of claim from a former employee who is alleging wrongful dismissal. The company is of the opinion that the claim is without merit.

