UBS initiates Main Street Capital at Neutral amid credit headwinds

UBS initiated coverage of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) with a Neutral rating as credit headwinds intensify, but pickup in nonaccruals will be offset by excess net investment income and modest upside from its lower middle market focus.

Core lower middle market strategy is driving significant NAV appreciation over time (5% CAGR since inception).

Companies in the LMM segment are underserved by traditional investors/lenders, creating a void Main Street (MAIN) is able to fill as a one-stop financing solution with favorable terms

"We expect growing interest income, durable fee income and a low cost expense structure to generate quarterly NII in excess of its dividend for the foreseeable future (mid $0.90s vs. mid $0.70s)," said analyst Vilas Abraham in a note to clients.

"These dynamics form our ~3% NAV growth forecast over the NTM - a sharp deceleration from the ~10% growth over the last two years, but solid given the challenging macro environment," he added.

UBS set a $40 price target on Main Street (MAIN), implying 8.1% potential upside to its last close.

Its Neutral stance is in line with SA Quant's Hold rating on Main Street (MAIN), but contrasts bullish sell-side ratings.