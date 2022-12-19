Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced that it notified Cronos Group of its irrevocable abandonment of its warrant to purchase additional common shares of Cronos and all rights that it may have held in the warrant or any common shares underlying the warrant for no consideration.

As a result of the warrant abandonment, Altria (MO) expects to claim a capital loss of $483M on its U.S federal consolidated income tax return for 2022. Altria continues to own 156,573,537 common shares of Cronos or a 41% stake.

Altria (MO) still holds Cronos common shares for investment purposes through its subsidiaries. The company said it will continue to evaluate Cronos’s business and prospects and all other factors it deems relevant in determining whether it or its affiliates will acquire additional common shares of Cronos or dispose of common shares of Cronos in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions.

Read Seeking Alpha Marketplace author Mark Roussin's bullish breakdown on Altria.