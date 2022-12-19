Sintx Technologies rallies on 1-for-100 reverse stock split

Dec. 19, 2022 8:43 AM ETSintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) has declared a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock which will become effective on Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:01 AM ET.
  • The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on Dec. 20, 2022 under the current trading symbol “SINT.”
  • The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirements for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq.
  • SINT stock +65.36% premarket to $0.052.

