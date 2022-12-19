Cerevel says schizophrenia candidate emraclidine doesn't increase blood pressure

Dec. 19, 2022
  • Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) says that a phase 1 trial of its schizophrenia candidate emraclidine indicate the drug doesn't lead to a significant increase in blood pressure.
  • Shares are up 14% in premarket trading.
  • Data showed for the primary endpoint, emraclidine led to a mean change from baseline at week eight in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure of -2.7 mmHg for the 10 mg group vs. -0.4 mmHg for the 30 mg group.
  • Emraclidine was well tolerated in the trial.
