LightPath Technologies bags defense contract, increasing backlog to $31M
Dec. 19, 2022 9:16 AM ETLightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to provide advanced infrared optics for a critical international military program.
- The Company has been awarded an initial order of $2.5M.
- This order represents a significant increase in this customer's business with the company.
- President and CEO, Sam Rubin, commented, "We are delighted to have been qualified and selected to provide optics for such a high-profile program. The lengthy qualification process, which began shortly after I joined LightPath, demonstrates this equipment's level of sophistication. This Program represents further integration of LightPath with government and military programs, whether for defense technologies, space exploration, or advanced materials that represent many high-growth applications with some of the most prestigious organizations in their respective fields."
- He concluded: "With this order LightPath will reach a new backlog record of $31 million. This is the third time in 2022 that we have achieved a new record backlog level."
