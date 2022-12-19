Eagle bulk Shipping to transfer listing to the NYSE
Dec. 19, 2022 9:18 AM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the NYSE.
- The trading on the NYSE will commence on January 4, 2023 under its existing ticker symbol, “EGLE”.
- The company’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market close on January 3, 2023.
“.....We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders,” said Eagle's CEO Gary Vogel
