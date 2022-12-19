Xfuels sells interest in Cycle Oil & Gas, Alberta
Dec. 19, 2022 9:20 AM ETCycle Energy Industries Inc. (XFLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Xfuels (OTCPK:XFLS) has sold its interest in Cycle Oil & Gas (ALberta), for the sum of C$1.5M.
The sale comes as part of the company’s plan as it divests its interests in Alberta.
The purchaser, another small oil and gas producer in Alberta, will consolidate the assets as they plan to grow through strategic acquisition in the geographical area.
The deal is structured as a vendor finance over one and a half years with a $100,000 dollar deposit and 3 balloon payments every 6 months until June 25th, 2024.
Management will work with the purchaser through the transition period to assure a smooth handover.
