Xfuels sells interest in Cycle Oil & Gas, Alberta

Dec. 19, 2022

  • Xfuels (OTCPK:XFLS) has sold its interest in Cycle Oil & Gas (ALberta), for the sum of C$1.5M.

  • The sale comes as part of the company’s plan as it divests its interests in Alberta.

  • The purchaser, another small oil and gas producer in Alberta, will consolidate the assets as they plan to grow through strategic acquisition in the geographical area.

  • The deal is structured as a vendor finance over one and a half years with a $100,000 dollar deposit and 3 balloon payments every 6 months until June 25th, 2024. 

  • Management will work with the purchaser through the transition period to assure a smooth handover.  

