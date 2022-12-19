Jones Research analyst Jason M. Stewart initiated coverage of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Monday with a Buy rating as the mortgage REIT has a liquid, well-hedged portfolio, low balance sheet leverage, and highly efficient cost to operate.

The analyst sees the agency mortgage basis, driving value for ~90% of Annaly's (NLY) total assets, as attractive at current levels. "While we expect volatility to remain sporadic in the first half of 2023, investors will be rewarded as fixed income volatility declines and spread tighten throughout 2023," Stewart wrote in a note to clients. Volatility should decline as the Federal Reserve slows its pace of rate hikes, he added.

"Given our outlook and the inherent uncertainty against the backdrop of additional Fed rate hikes, our preference is to allocate capital up in credit quality and up in liquidity in order to maintain investment flexibility should conditions change," Stewart said.

With Annaly's (NLY) balance sheet well positioned, shareholders should benefit from multiple expansion to 1.05-1.10x book value per share and 10%-15% growth in book value per share, he said.

Price target of $22.50 represents a multiple of ~1.05x current estimated BVPS ($21.65) and a pro forma dividend yield of 15.6%.

In October, Annaly (NLY) CEO and President David Finkelstein said the REIT sees asset valuations as attractive and was poised to take advantage of opportunities when technical factors improve."

