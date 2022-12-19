Yield curve tightens to its narrowest level in more than a month

The inverted yield curve tightened on Monday to its narrowest point in over a month, with longer-end Treasury yields lately rising faster than the shorter-end instruments. Recent trading has centered around the Federal Reserve, which last week announced another rate hike and provided a hawkish forecast.

The inverted yield curve now sits at -65 basis points, a narrowing from a level beyond -80 basis points that was observed earlier this month, which marked a four-decade record. The contracted spread is now at levels not seen since early November.

As the final full trading week of 2022 gets underway, the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y) gained 10 basis points to 3.58% while the U.S. 2 Year Treasury yield (US2Y) rose by 5 basis points to 4.22%.

The inverted yield curve started back in early July, with the gap widening during most of the past five months. While the curve has tightened lately, it’s still deeply inverted -- a condition that historically has been linked to future recessions.

As the yield curve inversion eases up, Treasury ETFs and large-scale fixed income funds have found themselves in focus. Some names include: (NYSEARCA:AGG), (NASDAQ:BND), (NASDAQ:TLT), (NASDAQ:IEI), (IEF), (SHY), (GOVT), (VGSH), (VGIT), (SCHO), (SCHR), (SPTL), (TLH), and (VGLT).

In broader financial news, stock index averages drifted lower on Monday following a second-straight down week for the broader market.