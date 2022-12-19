MGM Grand Paradise awarded new 10-year gaming concession contract
Dec. 19, 2022 9:26 AM ETMGM, MCHVYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced that MGM Grand Paradise the concession holder of MGM China, which is 56% owned by MGM Resorts International, has been awarded a new 10-year gaming concession contract.
- As part of the agreement, MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVY) ~50% of which is expected to be treated as capital expenditures and 50% as operating expense.
- Approximately 90% of this spend will be earmarked for the development of international tourist markets and non-gaming projects and programming to drive diversification to the region.
- MGM China will also receive an additional 200 table games raising its total table count to 750, which will support future market share growth opportunity for our business.
Comments