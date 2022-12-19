MGM Grand Paradise awarded new 10-year gaming concession contract

Dec. 19, 2022 9:26 AM ETMGM, MCHVYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced that MGM Grand Paradise the concession holder of MGM China, which is 56% owned by MGM Resorts International, has been awarded a new 10-year gaming concession contract.
  • As part of the agreement, MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVY) ~50% of which is expected to be treated as capital expenditures and 50% as operating expense.
  • Approximately 90% of this spend will be earmarked for the development of international tourist markets and non-gaming projects and programming to drive diversification to the region.
  • MGM China will also receive an additional 200 table games raising its total table count to 750, which will support future market share growth opportunity for our business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.