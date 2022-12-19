Pfizer to develop, commercialize RSV candidate sisunatovir in China, Singapore
Dec. 19, 2022 10:22 AM ETLianBio (LIAN), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has decided to take advantage of an option to develop and commercialize the respiratory synctial virus (RSV) candidate sisunatovir in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.
- LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) had in-licensed the rights to sisunatovir in these areas from ReViral in March 2021. Pfizer acquired ReViral in April of this year.
- LianBio (LIAN) will receive a $20M upfront payment from Pfizer (PFE). In addition, it is eligiblefor up to $1356M in milestone payments as well as tiered low single digit percent royalties from sales in the region.
- The Chinese biopharma is up 11% in Monday morning trading.
