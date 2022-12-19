Albireo Pharma seeks to expand indication of Bylvay drug to treat excess bile buildup
Dec. 19, 2022 9:34 AM ETAlbireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) on Monday said it was seeking approval for a second indication from the U.S. FDA and the European drugs regulator for its Bylvay drug to treat Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in H2 2023.
- ALBO submitted a supplemental new drugs application to the FDA and a variation application to the European Medicines Agency, the company said in a statement.
- ALGS is an inherited condition in which there is excess build-up of bile in the liver due to too few bile ducts to drain it.
- Bylvay is a bile acid transport inhibitor that is already approved in the U.S. and the Europe for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, which is a progressive liver disease.
- ALBO stock -1.2% to $20.05 after the opening bell.
