RE/MAX reports lower home sales in November hurt by seasonality, macro woes
Dec. 19, 2022 9:38 AM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- RE/MAX (RMAX) November home sales fell 12% from October, weighed by seasonality, fluctuating interest rates and economic uncertainty.
- The November-February period typically sees the lowest home sales of the year.
- New listings in November dropped 21.4% from October, their lowest point of the year, and the median sales price fell to $394K - down 1.3% from October but 3.7% higher than November 2021.
- Average close-to-list price ratio was 98% vs. 101% a year ago and flat compared to October.
- Homes sold in November were on the market for an average of 39 days, four more days than in October and a full week more than in November 2021.
- "We've been seeing a return to a more balanced market, where not just sellers are in the driver's seat. There are more homes on the market, and they are taking longer to sell... prices are flattening and decreasing in some markets," said RE/MAX (RMAX) CEO Nick Bailey.
- "Things may bounce around a bit longer, especially into H1 2023, but it seems like the market is shaking off the last vestiges of the 2021 overheating," he added.
