F-star Therapeutics gains after deal deadline extended again

Dec. 19, 2022 9:59 AM ETF-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX), SBHMYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word M and A made with wood building blocks, concept

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) rose 1.9% after the company's deal termination deadline for its planned sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) was extended until Dec. 30.
  • The deadline was extended from Monday until Dec. 30 as the parties work to gain CFIUS approval for the proposed deal, according to a filing.
  • Last month F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) agreed to extend the termination date for its sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) by a month as it continues to work on U.S. national security approval. The parties agreed at the time to extend the transaction end date to Dec. 19 from Nov. 19.
  • Early last month F-star (FSTX) announced the planned sale was withdrawn and refiled with CFIUS. F-star disclosed in September that a CFIUS review of its sale to Sino-Biopharma moved into an extended review.
  • China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) unit invoX Pharma agreed to acquire F-star (FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal in late June.

