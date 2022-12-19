EU passenger car registrations soar 16% in November, Jan to July weakness impacts 2022 numbers

Dec. 19, 2022 11:44 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), STLA, RNSDF, TM, F, VLVLYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

Salesman showing car to customer in a car dealership

FG Trade

European Union passenger car registrations dropped 6.1% in the eleven months of 2022, however was up 16.3% in November, with 829,527 units sold.

This compares to the October figure of 12.2%.

November reports, bifurcating geographically: Germany up 31.4%, Italy up 14.7%, Spain up 10.3%, and France up 9.8%.

Q3 2022 market share - fuel types of new cars: battery electric 11.9%, hybrid 22.6% and petrol 37.8%, according to European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Geographically eleven month performance 2022: Italy recorded the weakest result so far this year, down 11.6%, followed by France down 8.7%, Spain down 4.4% and Germany down 2.4%. Though results have been strong in the recent months, the weakness posted between January to July was enough to drag down the overall numbers.

Tickers to watch: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY); Stellantis (NYSE:STLA); Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF); Toyota (NYSE:TM) ; Ford (NYSE:F); Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY).

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.