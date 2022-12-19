Homebuilder confidence drops again in December, continuing flagging sentiment

December NAHB Housing Market Index: 31 vs. 34 expected and 33 prior, capping a year of declining confidence for builders of single-family homes. This month's reading is the lowest since mid-2012, with the exception of spring 2020, when the pandemic shocked the U.S. economy.

The index has dropped in every month of 2022 as mortgage rates surged, construction costs outpaced the inflation rate, and consumer demand waned as affordability deteriorated.

"Our latest survey shows 62% of builders are using incentives to bolster sales, including providing mortgage rate buy-downs, paying points for buyers and offering price reductions," said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter. "But with construction costs up more than 30% since inflation began to take off at the beginning of the year, there is little room for builders to cut prices."

The December HMI report shows the smallest index drop in the past six months, which may signal that the cycle is close to the trough for builder sentiment, NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said.

Recovery, though, will take awhile. "NAHB is expecting weaker housing conditions to persist in 2023, and we forecast a recovery coming in 2024, given the existing nationwide housing deficit of 1.5 million units and future, lower mortgage rates anticipated with the Fed easing monetary policy in 2024," Dietz said.

Also, out today in the homebuilding sector, RE/MAX saw November sales drop 12% from October due to seasonality and economic uncertainty,.

Last week, U.S. early-stage homebuying demand started to improve as mortgage rates decline, Redfin said.