Movie theater operators on Monday were quick to claim the positive effect that James Cameron's new film, Avatar: The Way of Water, had on their weekend box office business.

Cameron's Avatar sequel, brought in a box-office haul of $134M in North America, and another $301M in overseas markets, and was seen as providing a necessary boost to the movie-theater industry ahead of the Christmas holiday and the many prestige, Oscar-bait films that are released during the last week of the year.

The Avatar box office haul was the third-largest opening weekend of the post-COVID-19 era. However, there were still a few concerns and some movie-industry watchers had anticipated the movie bringing in as much as $150M.

Still, some theater operators were able to claim an Avatar-related victory due to the impact the film had in getting customers into their seats over the weekend.

High-end theaters benefitted the most from Avatar, with IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) saying the movie led its $48.8M weekend box office take across more than 1,500 screens worldwide. IMAX (IMAX) said it was the second-biggest opening weekend for a movie in its history.

AMC (NYSE:AMC) didn't disclose how much the new Avatar film contributed to its weekend grosses, but did say its results finished "significantly higher" than the comparable, pre-pandemic weekend in 2019, when Jumanji: The Next Level premiered. AMC (AMC) Chief Executive Adam Aron said in a statement that he was "greatly encouraged to see our revenues soar" due to Avatar over the weekend.

However, AMC (AMC) share fell more than 5%, and IMAX (IMAX) was down by nearly 3% as stocks on the whole retreated due to concerns about the likelihood of an economic recession next year.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), which owns the rights to Avatar due to its 2019 acquisition or 20th Century Fox, saw its shares give up more than 3% on Monday.