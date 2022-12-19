Airline bookings are still in an improving trend despite macro backdrop

Airline booking trends improved unexpectedly in the latest credit and debit card reading from Bank of America.

System net sales improved for the second straight week to -6.3% below the comparable 2019 level for the week ending December compared to -8.3% below 2019 in the prior week. System volumes stepped up to -8.1% vs 2019 vs. -10.3% the prior week, while system pricing was slightly lower at +2.0% vs. 2019. Of note, the leisure, large corporate and small corporate channels all saw improvement for the week.

The data read from BofA is consistent with the tone from airline companies that reported guidance recently and pointed to solid demand trends.

Airline stocks: American Airlines (AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Mesa Airlines (MESA), SkyWest (SKYW), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY), Frontier Group (ULCC).