Forward Pharma securities likely to get delisted from Nasdaq

Dec. 19, 2022

  • Nasdaq has notified Forward Pharma (FWP) that the stock exchange believes the company is a "public shell", and that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted.
  • The company has decided against appealing the determination, and expects the trading of its American Depositary Shares to be suspended from Dec. 28.
  • The stock exchange is likely to file a Form 25-NSE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the company's securities from listing and registration on the stock exchange.
  • FWP also intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC, requesting the suspension of the company's reporting obligations.
