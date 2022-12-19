Forward Pharma securities likely to get delisted from Nasdaq
Dec. 19, 2022 10:14 AM ETForward Pharma A/S (FWP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq has notified Forward Pharma (FWP) that the stock exchange believes the company is a "public shell", and that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted.
- The company has decided against appealing the determination, and expects the trading of its American Depositary Shares to be suspended from Dec. 28.
- The stock exchange is likely to file a Form 25-NSE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the company's securities from listing and registration on the stock exchange.
- FWP also intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC, requesting the suspension of the company's reporting obligations.
- Source: Press Release
