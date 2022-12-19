UK drugs regulator accepts EQRx's marketing application for its lung cancer therapy

Dec. 19, 2022 10:18 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) on Monday said UK's drugs regulator had accepted its marketing authorization application for its antibody sugemalimab for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The application was received by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, EQRX said in a statement.
  • The authorization application was based on data from a late-stage trial evaluating sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of metastatic NSCLC.
  • According to EQRX, this is the second application by the company accepted by the UK's drugs regulator following a submission for its investigational therapy aumolertinib earlier this year.
  • EQRx (EQRX) stock -3.2% to $2.11 in morning trade.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.