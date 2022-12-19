UK drugs regulator accepts EQRx's marketing application for its lung cancer therapy
- EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) on Monday said UK's drugs regulator had accepted its marketing authorization application for its antibody sugemalimab for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The application was received by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, EQRX said in a statement.
- The authorization application was based on data from a late-stage trial evaluating sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of metastatic NSCLC.
- According to EQRX, this is the second application by the company accepted by the UK's drugs regulator following a submission for its investigational therapy aumolertinib earlier this year.
