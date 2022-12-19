FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried preparing to be extradited to U.S. - report

Dec. 19, 2022 10:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has indicated he's readying to be extradited from the Bahamas to the U.S. as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
  • Bankman-Fried, who oversaw the meteoric rise and collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to say he won't fight extradition in a Nassau court. The 30-year-old was arrested a week ago in the Bahamas after the U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges against him. A day later the Securities and Exchange commissioned filed a lawsuit, alleging that SBF defrauded investors and clients.
  • Bankman-Fried has said he didn't try to commit fraud and didn't knowingly commingle funds.

