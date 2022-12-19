M&T Bank to sell Collective Investment Trust unit to Madison Dearborn
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) agreed to sell the Collective Investment Trust business of its Wilmington Trust unit to private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners The transaction is expected to close in mid-2023. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- Part of Wilmington Trust's Institutional Client Services (ICS) division, Collective Investment Trust provides third-party trustee administrative services to asset managers and employer-sponsored retirement market. The unit manages ~$115B in CIT assets for more than 550 funds across a family of 45 subadvisors, including AllianceBernstein (AB), BlackRock (BLK), Franklin-Templeton (BEN), MetLife (MET), Neuberger Berman, and Raymond James (RJF).
- The transactino "will enable our remaining ICS businesses to deepen their focus on clients and further optimize their products and services as ICS continues to execute its vision to become the global leader in institutional trust services," said Jennifer Warren, senior executive vice president and head of ICS.
- In September, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) agreed to acquire M&T Insurance agency from M&T Bank.
