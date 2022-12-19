The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) -1.1% is on pace to close lower for a fifth straight session on Monday as the popular barometer for the tech sector adds to weakness seen over the past week, driven by concerns about hawkish Federal Reserve policy.

The recent downturn started on Tuesday of last week, just as the index opened above its 100-day moving average for the first time in three months, dating back to September 12. However, following this move, the Nasdaq has trended steadily lower, dropping 8.4% since that time.

The impetus for the slide came from a renewed away from a risk-on appetite after hawkish rhetoric came out from the Fed. With the retreat, the Nasdaq reached its lowest level since Nov. 9. Even with the retreat, the index, which traded around 10,608 in Monday's morning action, remains off a 52-week low of 10,088.83 reached in October.

Along with the drop in the broader Nasdaq, technology-centered exchange traded funds have also come down. Specifically, the selling pressure has had an influence on Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGT), iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) and the leveraged ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Since the Nasdaq opened above it 100-day moving average, QQQ had dropped 8.4%, XLK and VGT each tumbled 9.1%, IYW lost 8.7%, and TQQQ plunged 22.7%.

Daily price action: QQQ -1.1%, XLK -1.3%, VGT -1.4%, IYW -1.5%, and TQQQ -3.4%.

While the tech and Nasdaq segments struggle, Wedbush Securities outlined in an investor note that they remain bullish on the segment despite the darker 2023 macro overhanging cloud.