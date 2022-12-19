CalAmp Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.29M (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
