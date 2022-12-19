AAR Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $461.8M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
