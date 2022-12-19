Alibaba ticks higher amid meeting with China province party boss
Dec. 19, 2022 10:53 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) ticker higher amid a report that the Communist Party head of Zhejiang province in eastern China wants the e-ecommerce behemoth to promote development and global competition.
- The party head also highlighted that capital investment and expansion has to be regulated, according to various media reports, including Bloomberg and Global Times, which cited comments Yi Lianhong made after a visit to the company's headquarters.
- On Thursday U.S. regulators secured what they said was "complete access" to inspect the books of public accounting firms based in mainland China and Hong Kong. The move was seen as crucial for several Chinese tech companies that have their shares traded on U.S. stock exchanges.
- On Friday Bloomberg reported that Alibaba (BABA) co-founder Joe Tsai last week filed to sell 3 million share of the company's U.S.-traded shares worth approximately $260M.
