Calavo Growers Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.16M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVGW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments