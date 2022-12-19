Activist fund Blackwells Capital filed a lawsuit against Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and the Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) on Monday because the REITs rejected the firm's director candidate nominations.

In July 2022, GNL and RTL, along with Healthcare Trust and New York City REIT (NYC), all REITs that are externally managed by AR Global amended their bylaws allowing each board to have up to two managing directors, or individuals designated by AR Global, Blackwells Capital said. GNL and RTL now appear to interpret the bylaw to allow AR Global and its affiliates to appoint two directors at each board, Blackwells Chief Investment Officer Aintabl contends.

"GNL, RTL and AR Global are now attempting to use these bylaw adjustments to prevent stockholders from voting for Blackwells’ two qualified nominees, Richard O’Toole and Jim Lozier, who would improve governance, hold the external manager and the company accountable, and support efforts to maximize value for stockholders," Blackwells said in a statement.

Under AR Global's management, GNL's share price has dropped 61% and RTL's has declined by 57%. "During the same periods, AR Global collected a jaw-dropping $838 million dollars in compensation, fees and general and administrative expenses from the companies," Aintabi said.

In October, Blackwells started the proxy fights at the two REITs.