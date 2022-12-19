U.S. stocks on Monday had slipped lower, weighed down by losses in megacap technology companies and other growth stocks. Investors continued to stay wary and ponder over the Federal Reserve's path forward on rate hikes following the central bank's hawkish projections and comments last week.

By mid-day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 1.15% to 10,582.37 points. The tech-heavy index was dragged down by a retreat in shares of Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) declined 0.53% to 3,831.84 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was lower by 0.14% to 32,874.85 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven were trading in the red, led by heavyweight sectors Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services. Energy and Consumer Staples topped the gainers.

All three major averages had posted hefty losses last week, with the S&P 500 falling more than 2%, mainly fueled by more hawkish rate projections from the Fed.

Monetary policy decisions and comments from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England also added to worries that inflation remained stubbornly high and further tightening from major central banks would lead to recession.

This week will be the last full trading week of the year, as markets will be shut next Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

Turning to bonds, yields advanced. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 11 basis points to 3.59% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 8 basis points to 4.26%. Additionally, the inverted yield curve has now tightened to its narrowest point, -65 basis points, in more than a month.

"Our main message to investors is to be cautious," James Demmert, CIO at Main Street Research, said. "The Fed is trying to engineer a soft economic landing that in our view has a high likelihood of failing and causing a recession in 2023. The Fed would like inflation to settle at 2% and it’s hard to imagine that happening without a recession and much higher unemployment, as the current rate of inflation is still way above that 2% target. Stock indexes are vulnerable at current levels."

Monday's economic calendar remains light, with the NAHB housing market index coming in at 31, lower than the consensus figure of 34 projected by economists.

"Housing is one of the more interest rate sensitive parts of the US economy, and Fed Chair Powell’s relentless cry of 'hike, hike, hike' has not helped the sector," UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "This is not 2008—the cash-out mortgage refinance pattern has not been repeated, so spending power of existing homeowners is not affected. The construction sector, and those employed in construction, are hit."

Among active movers, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) more than tripled in value on positive trial results for its liver drug.

Meanwhile, social media stocks and Tesla (TSLA) will be in focus after Elon Musk launched a poll on whether he should still be in charge at Twitter (TWTR).