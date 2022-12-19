FuelCell Energy Q4 earnings preview: Continued unprofitability amid higher expenses

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus revenue estimate is $44.9M (+222.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FCEL has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 1 downward revision.

Shares of FuelCell (FCEL) fell after the fuel cell maker reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss, driven by higher manufacturing variances, non-capitalizable costs related to construction of the Toyota project, and lower advanced technologies contract margin.

FuelCell (FCEL) this month started commercial operations for its project on the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut. This adds 7.4 MW to its generation operating portfolio, bringing its total to 43.7 MW.

SA contributor Leo Imasuen in an analysis rated FuelCell (FCEL) Hold as its valuation is "far too rich". While its profitability is poor, it has a large cash and equivalents position that is backstopped by an ongoing at-the-market offering program.

Wall Street analysts on average rate FuelCell (FCEL) Hold, in line with SA Quant's rating.