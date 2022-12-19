Archer Aviation takes another step forward with electric air taxi program

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) became the second company after Joby Aviation (JOBY) to receive tentative approval of the design criteria for the hybrid design of an air taxi.

The FAA also posted proposed airworthiness criteria in Federal Register to give the public and industry members 30 days to comment

The proposed airworthiness criteria include new or modified definitions to explain the unique capabilities and flight phases of the Archer (ACHR) Model M001 powered-lift and the meaning of certain terms used in regulations that have been incorporated by reference. The company will also have to detail takeoff performance, climb requirements, flight characteristics, and the minimum safe speeds for operation.

Of course, safety will be a big focus from the FAA.

"In the event of a loss of engine power, airplanes and rotorcraft inherently have the ability to glide or autorotate, respectively. Although the aircraft may sustain damage, the ability to glide or autorotate allows the aircraft to reasonably protect the occupants. However, not all powered lift have these capabilities. To address this, the FAA proposes a definition for continued safe flight and landing, unique for the Archer Model M001 powered-lift, that modifies language from the existing definition in § 23.2000; the FAA also proposes a new definition for “controlled emergency landing” to capture the level of performance the Archer Model M001 powered-lift must meet, equivalent to a glide or autorotation."

Shares of ACHR fell 3.77% in morning trading on Monday and are down 69% for the year.