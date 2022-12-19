Soleno Therapeutics stock jumps 73% on new $60M financing agreement
Dec. 19, 2022 11:51 AM ETSoleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) on Monday said it had entered into a new securities purchase agreement for financing of up to $60M.
- Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma gained 73% to $1.57 in morning trade.
- SLNO entered into a financing agreement with Nantahala Capital Management, Abingworth, and Vivo Capital, the company said in a statement.
- SLNO will get a $10M capital infusion at closing, and another $15M on positive trial data to support a new drug application submission.
- SLNO is currently conducting a study of its DCCR tablets in about 80 patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome.
- The company will get a further $35M capital upon FDA approval to enable commercialization.
Comments