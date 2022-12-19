Paratek's treatment for pulmonary anthrax shows promise in study
Dec. 19, 2022 11:53 AM ETParatek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) on Monday announced positive top line data from a pilot rabbit efficacy study evaluating NUZYRA’s (omadacycline) effectiveness in the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.
- Shares +5.3% at $1.88 in early trading session.
- In the study, a 100% survival rate was observed in NUZYRA-treated rabbits at the specified endpoint.
- Positive top line data from this study triggered the second procurement under its Project BioShield contract with BARDA.
- The company said it would recognize $38.1 million in revenue, comprised of $36.4 million from BARDA and about $1.7 million in deferred revenue related to post-marketing commitments under the Project BioShield contract.
- Accordingly, Paratek has delivered 2,500 treatment courses of NUZYRA to BARDA.
