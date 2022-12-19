Abbott wins FDA approval of Eterna spinal cord stimulation system
Dec. 19, 2022 11:56 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The US FDA has granted approval to Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) Eterna spinal cord stimulation system for chronic pain.
- The company calls the device the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator currently available for chronic pain.
- Abbott (ABT) noted that Eterna can require as few as five recharges per year from a wireless charger.
- Abbott (ABT) added that the device utilizes the proprietary BurstDR stimulation, which the company says "mimics natural firing patterns found in the brain to deliver superior pain relief."
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Enterprising Investors called Abbott (ABT) a buy.
Comments (1)