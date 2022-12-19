Abbott wins FDA approval of Eterna spinal cord stimulation system

Dec. 19, 2022 11:56 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Abbott Diagnostics Div Abbott Laboratories Ltd in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • The US FDA has granted approval to Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABTEterna spinal cord stimulation system for chronic pain.
  • The company calls the device the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator currently available for chronic pain.
  • Abbott (ABT) noted that Eterna can require as few as five recharges per year from a wireless charger.
  • Abbott (ABT) added that the device utilizes the proprietary BurstDR stimulation, which the company says "mimics natural firing patterns found in the brain to deliver superior pain relief."
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Enterprising Investors called Abbott (ABT) a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.