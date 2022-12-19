Else Nutrition announces convertible security funding deal for up to $13.75M

  • Else Nutrition (OTCQX:BABYF) on Monday announced a definitive convertible security funding deal with Lind Global Fund II, which is managed by Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager.
  • The company will issue an initial convertible security with a face value of $5.1M.
  • On closing, the initial convertible security will have a 36-month maturity date, and will be convertible into Else (OTCQX:BABYF) shares after a 120-day lock-up period.
  • Lind will be able to convert 1/20th of the face value each month at a conversion price equal to 85% of the five-day volume weighted average price of the shares immediately prior to each conversion.
  • The outstanding face value of the convertible security, after 180 days, may be repaid in cash at the discretion of Else (OTCQX:BABYF), with a 5% premium.
  • Following the initial convertible security issuance, Else (OTCQX:BABYF) would have the right to draw a further $1.25M and thereafter an optional follow-on investment of up to $6.5M in exchange for additional convertible notes.
  • Proceeds from the issue of the initial convertible security will be used for clinical trials as well as general working capital.

