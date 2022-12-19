Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) traded lower than other airline stocks on Monday after news reports circulated about a severe turbulence event on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.

At least 36 people were reportedly injured, including 11 seriously, on the Sunday morning flight with 300 total passengers. Injuries ranged from lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness to head injuries. Three flight attendants were among those injured. The Airbus A330-200 began its descent immediately after the turbulence, and the crew declared an emergency because of the number of injuries on board, he said.

Thunderstorms were reported in the area at the time of the turbulence, but Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said the airline had no warning on the particular patch of air where the turbulence occurred. He also noted that severe turbulence is isolated and unusual, noting that the airline had not experienced anything like it in recent history. It is unclear how much altitude the plane lost during the turbulence, but those details will disclosed as part of investigation involving the National Transportation Safety Board.

Shares of HA were down 3.35% at 12:05 p.m. on Monday, which was the sharpest drop of any airline stock.