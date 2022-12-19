SPAC Aries I, metaverse company Infinite scrap merger deal

SPAC Aries I Acquisition Corp. (RAM) and metaverse infrastructure company Infinite have decided to terminate their planned merger due to unfavorable market conditions.

Aries said in a filing that the decision to terminate was mutual and that it will resume its search for a suitable business combination. Aries must complete a deal by Dec. 21 or face liquidation, but may extend the deadline for consummating a deal to Aug. 21, 2023.

The SPAC went public in May 2021, raising $145M.

Infinite and Aries agreed to merge in Dec. 2021, with the deal estimating the equity vale of the combined company at around $700M. The deal was originally expected to close during the first half of 2022.

