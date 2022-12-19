Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US is weighing other opportunities to acquire assets of troubled crypto firms even after winning an auction for Voyager Digital's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) assets on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

"We are in the data room for many other assets that make sense as we focus on growth," Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder told Bloomberg in an interview. "We are learning about the deals. We are also looking at several firms that are in trouble right now."

Binance.US has set no specific amount for more acquisitions. It still has "hundreds of millions of dollars in current assets" from its growth round, he said. In April, the company raised more than $200M at a $4.5B valuation.

For a short time, FTX, headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, acted as the white knight for distressed crypto companies until it filed for Chapter 11 amid the tumbling value of its FTT coins and amid allegations of fraud and commingling of funds.

That white knight image is not what Binance.US is going for. "My goal is for Binance.US to be perceived as a boring, yet trustworthy and dependable crypto exchange," Shroder said.

In a recent Twitter thread, he discussed Binance.US's winning bid for Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) assets and emphasized its commitment to maintaining reserves and conducting audits.

Earlier on Monday, Binance.US won the bid for Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ), but the deal still needs to be approved by bankruptcy court. In November, Binance Holdings said it was aiming for a ~$1B fund for the potential purchase of distressed assets.