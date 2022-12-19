General Mills Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 19, 2022 12:28 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.19B (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.
