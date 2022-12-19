FactSet Research Systems Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 19, 2022 12:28 PM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.63 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.29M (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
