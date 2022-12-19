Cognyte Software Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 19, 2022 12:28 PM ETCognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-195.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.93M (-33.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CGNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments