bluebird bio's sickle cell disease candidate lovo-cel has FDA partial clinical hold lifted
Dec. 19, 2022
- The US FDA has lifted a partial clinical hold on bluebird bio's sickle cell disease treatment lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel).
- The hold was placed in December 2021 due to an investigation into an adolescent patient with persistent, non-transfusion-dependent anemia following treatment with lovo-cel.
- Further investigation found that the adolescent patient, as well as an adult patient who experienced persistent anemia after lovo-cel, both had two α-globin gene deletions, also known as alpha-thalassemia trait. The two are the only participants in the trial with this specific genotype, and as a result, the genotype was added to exclusion criteria for ongoing studies.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) said it is on schedule to submit an application for FDA approval in Q1 2023.
- Shares are down ~10% in early Monday afternoon trading.
