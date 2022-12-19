What to expect from BlackBerry's Q3 2023 earnings

Dec. 19, 2022 12:33 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (vs $0.00 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.78M (-9.4% Y/Y).

The Canadian software company posted Q2 results that topped expectations, although cybersecurity revenue fell by 8% year-over-year. "Investors will need to wait until next year before ARR rises," SA contributor Chris Lau said in reaction.

Since then Blackberry secured clearance from a NATO agency for global use of its security suite in official secure communications and was selected to provide acoustic solutions for Great Wall Motors' next-generation vehicles.

The company also said it is expanding its global footprint of BlackBerry SecuSUITE partners in Asia Pacific to offer its anti-eavesdropping technology to protect real-time communications for customers across the region.

A bearish SA analysis ahead of results suggests BlackBerry's "near-term prospects are unimpressive" and even though the share price is down significantly in the past year (-53.36%), BlackBerry is expensive and a recovery "feels somewhere between insurmountable and unrealistic."

Over the last 2 years, BB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

