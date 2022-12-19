AVITA Medical seeks FDA nod to expand indication of its system to treat vitiligo

Dec. 19, 2022 12:34 PM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Vitiligo

Oko_SwanOmurphy/iStock via Getty Images

  • AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) on Monday said it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA seeking an expansion of the indication of its RECELL system to treat vitiligo.
  • Vitiligo is a skin disease that causes discoloration and loss of skin color in patches.
  • The approval application was supported by results from RCEL's trial for vitiligo, the company said in a statement.
  • RCEL last week submitted another premarket approval supplement application to the FDA for the RECELL system seeking expansion of its indication to include soft tissue repair.
  • AVITA (RCEL) stock -5.4% to $6.60 in mid-day trade.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.