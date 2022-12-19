AVITA Medical seeks FDA nod to expand indication of its system to treat vitiligo
Dec. 19, 2022 12:34 PM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) on Monday said it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA seeking an expansion of the indication of its RECELL system to treat vitiligo.
- Vitiligo is a skin disease that causes discoloration and loss of skin color in patches.
- The approval application was supported by results from RCEL's trial for vitiligo, the company said in a statement.
- RCEL last week submitted another premarket approval supplement application to the FDA for the RECELL system seeking expansion of its indication to include soft tissue repair.
- AVITA (RCEL) stock -5.4% to $6.60 in mid-day trade.
Comments