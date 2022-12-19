NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) on Monday was upgraded to an investment rating of Neutral from Underperform by analysts at Bank of America. They said the utility company’s selloff after the announcement to acquire Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) for $5.2 billion improved its valuation.

The shares “currently sit at a level we believe represents fail value pending increased visibility to Vivint’s growth trajectory and free cash flow improvement,” Julien Dumoulin-Smith, analyst at BofA, said in a Dec. 19 report.

Insider buying last week by NRG’s (NRG) chief executive and five directors of about 46,000 shares at roughly $32 each shows managerial confidence, BofA said.

A key issue in the next few years will be how NRG (NRG) deploys its free cash flow, such as by returning it to investors and reducing debt after the Vivint acquisition, BofA said. The bank lowered its price target for NRG (NRG) to $32 a share from $38.