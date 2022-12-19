The airline industry generated a handful of tradable headlines on Monday. This included Hawaiian Holdings (HA), which fell in midday trading after reports of injuries on a turbulence-racked flight over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mesa Air (MESA) edged higher after the company said it was working on a partnership with United (UAL).

Outside of the airline industry, STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) dropped after announcing a major leadership change. At the same time, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) ticked down after sketching out multi-billion-dollar non-gaming plans in Macau.

Decliners

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) lost ground amid reports that one of the company's flights experienced severe turbulence that resulted in serious injuries. The Phoenix-to-Honolulu flight, which took place on Sunday morning, led to dozens of reported injuries, including 11 that were reputed to be serious.

Further details are expected as part of an investigation involving the National Transportation Safety Board. On the news, HA dropped about 3% in intraday action.

STAAR Surgical (STAA) declined in intraday trading after announcing a leadership transition. The company said CEO Caren Mason plans to retire, effective Dec. 31. Thomas Frinzi, the firm's current chairman, will assume the role of president and CEO. Shares slumped 8% on the news.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) ticked down in a weak overall market after the casino giant outlined plans to invest in non-gaming entertainment. Shares fell around 2% after the firm pledged $3.5B in non-gaming projects in its Macau operations as a way to appeal to international visitors.

Gainer

Mesa Air (MESA) rallied in midday trading after revealing that it was close to sealing a partnership with United (UAL). The deal would replace a similar arrangement with American Airlines (AAL), a contract that MESA says it is winding down.

"Mesa is finalizing a new five-year agreement with United Airlines that would place the associated aircraft into United Express operations and compensate Mesa for the higher costs associated with regional jet flying," the company said. MESA rose 4% on the news.

